Maniesh Paul And Elli Avram's 'Vibe' Appreciated By Diljit Dosanjh In This Fun Video

Actor and host Maniesh Paul on Tuesday took to his official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into his off-screen fun episode featuring actor Elli Avram. The behind-the-scene reel video featured Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh's peppy song, Vibe. The video received a thumbs up from the singer as he reposted the video on his Insta handle.

Diljit Dosanjh reposts Maniesh Paul and Elli Avram's video

In the BTS reel video, Maniesh Paul and Elli Avram can be seen performing on Diljit Dosanjh's peppy track titled Vibe. Paul sported a black tee and faded grey jeans which he paired with a printed funky denim jacket, while Avram donned a simple white kurta and printed palazzo. Sharing the video, Dosanjh penned, "It's Nobody’s Fault..it’s a moonchild era. Gal Sari Vibe Di Aa..(It's all about the Vibe) @manieshpaul @elliavrram."

Elli Avram is all set to grace the upcoming episode of The Maniesh Paul Podcast. The fun video was first shared by Maniesh Paul on his Insta handle. He captioned it, "Hanjiiiiii @diljitdosanjh paaji….lo ji saddi VIBE…. Love the track… #moonchildera …. @elliavrram 🤗🤗chal ek aur banate hai... (Let's make one more)." Avram dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis on the post. Many fans and followers were also quick enough to drop red hearts, heart-eyed faces, and laughing face emoticons.

Paul made his acting debut with Mickey Virus. The film also features Avram in the lead role. The duo has reunited for an insightful conversation about her acting journey on the upcoming episode of Paul's podcast.

Earlier, the actor and the host has welcomed eminent personalities from all sectors including a doctor, social activist, hypnotherapist, social media influencer to actors like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar amongst others. Using his colloquial skills to bring forward heartwarming stories of people, Paul has launched The Maniesh Paul Podcast. It has been receiving a warm response from the audience.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor amongst others. He has a string of projects in the pipeline, which are to be announced soon.

(With inputs: PR)

(Image: Instagram/Diljitdosanjh/ Manieshpaul)