Last Updated:

Maniesh Paul On Comparisons With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘If Only I Can Be 10% As Good As Him'

Maniesh Paul speaks exclusively to Republic World about everything he has been up to during the lockdown.

Written By
Rahul Ramakrishnan

Actor and show host Maniesh Paul speaks to Republic World and talks about everything from Coronavirus, lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan and Kya Bolti Public? season 2 on Flipkart Video. Watch

Cover Image Courtesy: Maniesh Paul Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all