Maniesh Paul Returns To Raj Mehta's ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ Sets, Says 'back Where I Belong'

After a few months of hiatus owing to the second wave of the pandemic and a few cast members testing positive for COVID, the shooting of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was put on hold. However, Maniesh Paul took to his instagram account on Friday to share an important update about the film. He announced that the shooting for the film had resumed and the team began where they left.

Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film began shooting again in Mumbai on Friday. Maniesh Paul rejoined the sets of the film and shared a picture with the caption, "FINALLY!!!back to where i belong!!!THE SETS!!! We begin where we left…Zor se bolo JUG JUGG JEEYO!!! @dharmamovies @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ji @raj_a_mehta @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane #mp #shoot #started #life #love #blessed #jugjuggjeeyo #film #entertainment".

According to a press release, the actor will take on the role of a Punjabi munda (man) in the film. Apart from Maniesh Paul, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also star Bollywood favourites including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film will be set in North India and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, by Karan Johar.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama film that will also feature social media star, Prajakta Koli. Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the caption of the pictures, he mentioned that he was nervous and wrote, ‘Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of 🎥 #jugjuggjeyo again.’

Maniesh Paul is currently making headlines for his YouTube podcast titled, The Maniesh Paul Podcast. The actor has uploaded several episodes across the last few months. He is known for starting interesting and intense conversations with his guests on the podcast. He dwells into untold stories of the people whom he invites to the show.

He has previously had conversations with social activists, hypnotherapists, doctors, fellow actors, social media influencers and friends. The most recent guest on the podcast was actor Sharad Kelkar. The actor appeared on The Maniesh Paul Podcast and gave the audience a deeper look into his rise in Bollywood.

Picture Credits: Maniesh Paul-Instagram

