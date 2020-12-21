Maniesh Paul Tests COVID Negative, Shares Post To Thank His Fans For Their Support

Mickey Virus actor Maniesh Paul recently took to his Instagram account to share his COVID-19 test results with his fans. The actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and was recovering from the novel coronavirus. According to PTI, he was diagnosed with the virus after his return from Chandigarh on December 7, 2020. Read more about his recovery result post here.

About Maniesh paul's covid test results in his recent Instagram post

Maniesh Paul who rose to fame with hosting several television shows is much loved by the audience for his charming personality and sense of humour. The actor enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.8 million followers on his Instagram account. The current global pandemic situation was just recovering when the second wave hit us all. In the unlock process the entertainment industry was among the first few sectors to restart their operations and since then many celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus.

Actor, VJ and singer Maniesh Paul recently took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself with a caption revealing that he that he had taken the COVID-19 test and his results came back negative. In this post, Maniesh Paul can be seen sitting on a brown cushioned chair. He is wearing an orange sweatshirt with a pair of camouflage printed cargo pants.

To complete his look he wore olive green sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. The actor took to his caption to tell his fans about his test results and thank them for their blessings. He wrote, "IM BACK!! TESTED NEGATIVE!! Yesssss!! I'm in the orange of my health now" . He then thanked his fans for their love and prayers and asked everyone to be safe and wear a mask. He also added in a postscript that he only took his mask off for the picture. He added more information about the location where he clicked the photo and his haircut. See Maniesh paul's Instagram post here.

