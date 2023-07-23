Manish Malhotra On Directing Meena Kumari Biopic: We Are Still...

Manish Malhotra is known for designing iconic costumes for the films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Dostana. Now, he is going to try his hand at filmmaking. It was recently reported that he would soon be making a film about the legendary actress Meena Kumari Now, he has reacted to the rumours.

3 things you need to know

The film will reportedly star Kriti Sanon.

Meena Kumari was a legendary actress in Indian cinema.

The Pakeezah star died in March 1972, reportedly due to liver cirrhosis.

Manish Malhotra opens up on his debut film

It was earlier reported that Manish Malhotra will be making his debut as a filmmaker. with Meena Kumari's biopic, starring Kriti Sanon. In an interview with Film Companion, the fashion designer confirmed the reports. He said that he doesn't know how the news got out, but "it is happening".

(A still from the picture Pakeezah | Image: Twitter)

"We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari,” He added,

How Rekha's words inspired Manish Malhotra?

The designer went on to add that he was always fascinated by Meena Kumari. He continued that once Rekha told him that after turning 40, he would understand the genius of Meena Kumari. However, he didn't pay attention to her words. Later, when he turned 40, he not just understood the genius of Meena Kumari, but also Dilip Kumar, Nargis and Guru Dutt.

(Manish Malhotra with Rekha | Image: Twitter)

"I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adaa,” he concluded.

Meena Kumari had an impressive career

In a career spanning 33 years, Meena Kumari starred in over 90 films. She is best known for her performances in films such as Baiju Bawra (1954), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Kaajal (1965), Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), and Pakeezah (1972).