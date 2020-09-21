Manish Malhotra Looks Stunning In Salt And Pepper Stubble; Fans In Love With The Look

Ace costume designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a casual yet dashing picture of himself from a new Monday outing. He has also indicated in the post that he is spending long hours for work in his studio. He shared the selfie of himself, and the picture has been receiving a lot of love from his fans. Check out the picture and fans' reaction to the same:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Malaika & Amrita Pen Heartwarming Wishes For 'Bebolicious'

Manish Malhotra’s Instagram post

Manish Malhotra recently took to his Instagram profile to share a selfie of himself. In the picture, he is seen striking a cool for the camera. He also named his look as ‘Grey stubble’ look because of the colour of his beard. Manish’s stunning picture indeed has managed to attract a lot of fans. It has already garnered more than 29 thousand likes on Instagram, and it’s still increasing. Take a look at the post:

He also asked his fans whether he should keep his stubble look or shave it. To this, many of his fans asked him to grow a beard. In the comments section of the post, several people have been complimenting his salt and pepper look. His followers can be seen conveying their emotions through a bunch of heart and fire emoticons.

Daughter of Rishi Kapoor posted a red heart, while Karanvir Bohra commented, “Love the silver”. Have a look at a few comments on Manish Malhotra’s Instagram post here:

A look into Manish Malhotra’s Instagram posts

On September 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday. To mark this day special, Manish Malhotra shared an adorable video post for the actor. The video shows Bebo donning a beautiful lehenga by Manish himself. Captioning the post, he wrote, “My most favourite , beautiful , fun , supremely talented and super stylish friend @kareenakapoorkhan birthday wishes and loads of love” (sic).

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Or Malaika Arora: Who Styled Manish Malhotra's Sequin Lehenga Better?

Besides this, on Sunday, Manish even shared the monochrome video, which shows him working on Sundays. He can be seen in his studio, doing some photoshoots. The caption of his post read as, "I love working sundays .. #festive #wedding #collection #hardwork #sunday #shooting @manishmalhotraworld" (sic). Take a look:

ALSO READ: BMC's Double Standards Exposed: Manish Malhotra Gets A Week, Kangana Gets Bulldozer

ALSO READ: 'Rangeela' Clocks 25: Manish Malhotra Says It 'introduced Styling With Costume Design'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.