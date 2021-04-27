Manish Mundra backs COVID consultation helpline after offering ventilators to hospitals

Many celebrities of the film industry had stepped up during the COVID-19 lockdown last year by providing food grains and other essentials. The requirement during the second and more dangerous wave going on currently is for those hospital beds, oxygen and more, and celebrities have similarly extended help. One of the beneficial initiatives during this has been from producer Manish Mundra, who is backing a COVID consultation helpline.

Manish Mundra backs COVID helpline

Manish Mundra, known for producing films like Masaan and Newton, shared details of the platform through which one could contact doctors for consultation. This is amid the struggle for hospital beds and home treatment being the sole option in any case. He also shared another number 04068 242468 as he called on to fight the virus together.

For Covid Consultation with Medics !! pic.twitter.com/kisHDxOuVo — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) April 25, 2021

This was after Manish Mundra had posted about offering 10 ventilators to any hospital and urging them to contact as per their requirement.

Any Hospital requires Ventilators I have 10 ventilators to give away. Pls list the detail address and phone numbers of the contact person to be delivered. #letsdomore — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) April 22, 2021

Even during the COVID-19 crisis last year, Manish Mundra had extended help by providing PPE kits, and other help.

India records over 3 lakh cases

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There has been a slight dip in the daily cases as compared to the number of new infections reported in the past few days.



The active cases have increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.



(With inputs from PTI)