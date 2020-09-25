Manish Mundra's Wikipedia page vandalised with 'national agenda' line; to take action

There have been numerous ‘Corona Warriors’ during the COVID-19 pandemic who made headlines for their charitable initiatives. However, trolls have not spared them either. After Sonu Sood was called as a ‘biggest scam of 2020’, producer Manish Mundra was attacked, as his Wikipedia page was edited with a line about his ‘national agenda.’

Manish Mundra’s Wikipedia page edited

Manish Mundra shared a screenshot of his edited Wikipedia page, which had the lines ‘Many critics believe that he has used corona pandemic to push his national agenda and spread hatred against minorities in India.’ The edit had been done by someone named Nitesh Singh.

The producer asked, “What has to be done with Nitesh Singh? He is trying to fight for no reason. I had blocked him two days ago.; Someone kindly explain to him that I can really hit.”

Later, as netizens supported him to register a complaint and not ‘spare him’, Mundra revealed that he was taking legal action against the person. He added that he was trying to find him in the first place after which netizens shared the troll’s Facebook account to help him take action.

Yes taking legal action. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) September 24, 2020

The edited line has now been removed from the Wikipedia page.

Manish Mundra is one of the names who helped people immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A highlight of the Newton producer’s initiatives had been dispatching Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits across the country. He even donated food to the needy, and helped in the setting up of hospital beds, and providing funds for treatment.

Only Govt Hospitals dealing with Corona Virus patients. Please note I have been able to secure 1500 sets of following : pls let me know if you need them. I can get it delivered. Only for Govt hospitals please. pic.twitter.com/MybEdfk979 — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) March 25, 2020

Manish Mundra on professional front

On the professional front, Manish Mundra is known for backing critically acclaimed films like Ankho Dekhi and Masaan. His venture Newton was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2017. His latest release Kaamyaab also had received rave reviews.

