Manish Raisinghan-Sangeita Chauhaan's COVID Wedding: Couple Plans Virtual Dinner With Kin

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Manish Raisinghan tied the knot with his girlfriend, Sangeita Chauhaan on June 30, 2020. According to reports, the wedding was organised after considering all the safety guidelines. In an interview with a media portal, Manish Raisinghan described everything about the close-knit affair. Read on:

Manish Raisinghan reveals details of wedding

In an interview with a media portal, actor Manish Raisinghan described the extent to which they took precautions. He added that the duo’s parents also were not present at their wedding ceremony. The actor recalled that they had a lot of difficulties finding a location as not everyone was willing to conduct marriages. So, ultimately, they found a Gurudwara and sought permission.

Moving ahead, the actor reportedly revealed that the wedding happened in the afternoon and was different in all ways possible. Manish Raisinghan described how everything from Sangeet to Mehendi ceremony occurred virtually. Moreover, they also had their dinners over video calls. During the marriage also the actor had just five people which included sister, brother-in-law, and Sangeita Chauhaan’s brother present as they did not want to put anyone at risk.

In the interview with the portal, Manish Raisinghan also unveiled that there was another date they had in mind. However, in that case, the wedding had to be pushed to November 27, for which his father did not agree. He convinced his son to marry in June. So, while they concluded the virtual parties, the Teen Bahuraniyaan actor said that the ''real one'' would take place after the lockdown gets over. During the ceremony, he reportedly carried a sanitizer in one hand and a sword in another one.

While they all wore masks, the couple made sure that their family does not miss out on the wedding. So, Manish Rasinghan revealed that they had the main screen and the second and third ones were for friends and family members, respectively. He described how 800 people turned up for his sister’s wedding due to which they created the entire event. The actor concluded by saying that everyone will make themselves available on video calls.

