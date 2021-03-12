Manisha Koirala Launches 'Mrityunjay Mahamantra' With Nepali Scholar Satya Mohan Joshi

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram to announce the launch of 'Mrityunjay Mahamantra' at the Patan Museum. The 50-year-old actress also recited 'Mrityunjay Mahamantra' with a musical band at the same event. Watch the videos and pictures shared by the actress about the event on her Instagram.

Manisha Koirala's Instagram posts about Mrityunjay Mahamantra event

Manisha Koirala shared multiple photos of the event where she posed with several important personalities including Nepali scholar and writer Satya Mohan Joshi. Manisha announced in the caption about the launch of Mrityunjay Mahamantra and wrote in her caption that it was possible due to the blessings of her friends and family. She especially thanked Karisma Manandhar Ji, who she is very fond of for supporting her for this event.

Manisha Koirala recites the Mrityunjay Mahamantra

The Mann actress shared snippets from her performance at the Mrityunjay Mahamantra event. In Manisha Koirala's Instagram post, the actress can be seen sitting in the middle of the band as she recited the Mrityunjay. In the caption, the actress informed her followers that she had the great honour of reciting the Mrityunjay with 'the finest band Sursudha'.

Fans comment on Manisha Koirala's photos of the event

Manisha's comment section was filled with love and support from her fans. Many fans complimented Manisha for her traditional attire at the event as one fan commented about how beautiful she looked. One fan complimented the actress writing that she was a splendid fighter for all the girls. Several fans congratulated the actress while many wished her the best of luck for her new beginnings.

Manisha Koirala's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following for a million followers, Manisha Koirala shares snippets from her personal and professional activities on her social media. From fitness to fashion photoshoots, Manisha uses Instagram to interact with her fans and to keep them up-to-date with her activities. The actress has been vocal about her social work as she has posted several pictures of her campaigns and visits to various social organizations. In one post, the actress posted about her visit to Nepal's cancer care organization where she met with 'superbly intelligent women'.

