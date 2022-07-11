Manisha Koirala Meets Mumtaz And Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Fans Ask 'Is She Doing Heeramandi'

In August last year, giant streaming platform Netflix officially announced its collaboration with filmmaker Bhansali for Heeramandi. While numerous actors from the industry are reported to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series Heeramandi, the fans recently speculated about the director taking Manisha Koirala onboard when the latter shared a picture with him.

Manisha Koirala’s latest pic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sparks rumours

Manisha Koirala recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she was seen posing with the iconic Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the notable actor Mumtaz. The picture depicted the Gupt actor sporting a red shirt with black pants while Mumtaz donned an all-white outfit. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, was seen wearing a simple kurta. In the caption, Manisha Koirala wrote, “In the company of legends..I love love love being with such marvellous creative people..my face says it all” (sic)

The moment Manisha Koirala posted the picture on Instagram, numerous fans took to the comments section and expressed their reaction to the photo. There were many fans who began speculating about Manisha Koirala’s presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next web series Heeramandi. On the other hand, many of them also wished to see the trio collaborate together on a project. On the other hand, while the fans also speculate about Mumtaz's role in the series, it was earlier reported by Bollywood Hungama that the actor rejected the offer because she was in no mood for a comeback. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Manisha Koirala’s latest Instagram post.

More about Heeramandi

The series will reportedly be set in pre-independent undivided India in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. The series will consist of a total of seven episodes of one hour each in the first season. It was recently revealed that Richa Chadha has been roped in for the project while the legendary actor Rekha is rumoured to be a part of the series. Bhansali recently spoke to Variety about the web series and stated, “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years, It’s very vast and ambitious. I live with a subject for a long time, then I build and build and I keep thinking of it… So it’s a lot of time I give to a particular idea, but it’s great fun. That’s how it finally emerges. So now I think I’m ready to make ‘Heeramandi.'”

Image: Instagram/@m_koirala