Manisha Koirala Pens Special Cancer Post For Those Going Through 'arduous' Treatment

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a note to all those going through the 'arduous journey of cancer treatment'. She posted a picture from her days of undergoing treatment for cancer herself and give those going through what she went through hope, love and success on National Cancer Awareness Day. Manisha Koirala, who has now beaten cancer, often opens up about her journey and battle with the illness.

Manisha Koirala pens down special note for cancer patients

Manisha Koirala, who has battled cancer herself took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself from her days of undergoing chemotherapy, on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day.

She began the note by writing, "On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success."

Koirala mentioned that although the journey is tough, those going through it are tougher. She mentioned that she would like to pay her respects to those who succumbed to the illness and wants to celebrate with those who conquered it. The note read, "I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that. I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it."

She mentioned that more awareness about cancer needs to be spread and mentioned that stories of hope need to be told and retold. The actor ended the note by saying she would pray for everyone's health and wellbeing. Koirala wrote, "We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let's be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone's health and wellbeing."

Madhuri Dixit also took to Instagram on National Cancer Awareness Day and shared a video of her younger son, Ryan getting his long hair chopped off and mentioned that he was heartbroken on seeing people undergoing chemotherapy for their cancer treatment and took the decision to donate his hair to the cancer society. She wrote, "On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision."

