Manisha Koirala Says Lockdown Reminds Her Of Time When She Battled Cancer

The entire coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Many shoots and film releases have all been put on hold until things seem to get better. Actors are currently inside their homes and Sanju actor Manisha Koirala is no different. She recently spoke about how the lockdown reminded her about the days when she fought with cancer.

Manisha Koirala on lockdown and much more

When being quizzed about how she is handling the coronavirus lockdown, Manisha Koirala said that her struggling days with cancer has given her the courage to survive this situation. She added that one thing that helped her is to focus on the present day and not today, not tomorrow or the day when the lockdown will be over. She added that she has just been smiling through the entire process.

Manisha Koirala also recalled how she was living in constant fear during her cancer treatment. She said that the uncertainty of whether the treatment will be a success or no was very stressful. She mentioned how they even had to wait for three years to be fully sure that she is fine now. Manisha Koirala added that when she compares the lockdown to that period, today seems like a short time.

The actor also mentioned how she has been having several worries regarding the lockdown and the coronavirus outbreak. Manisha Koirala added that she had some anxiety because she was working till early March. She also added that she has her elderly parents with her too so that increased her worries as well. However, after talking to a few friends who are professionals in the medical field, they all suggested Manisha Koirala to stop looking at WhatsApp messages that can spread false messages.

While talking about what she has been doing during the lockdown period, Manisha Koirala added that she has been hooked to various shows and films. She also added that she recently watched Badla and was smitten by Taapsee Pannu’s performance. Manisha Koirala also added that Taapsee aces any role that is given to her.

