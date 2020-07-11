Manisha Koirala Shares Throwback Picture With BFFs, Says 'friendship Lasts A Lifetime'

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood stars are sharing throwback pictures to revive old memories while spending their time home. Versatile actress Manisha Koirala seems to be missing her friends as she shared a throwback picture on Twitter from her early college days while posing with her bunch of BFF’s. From the picture, it becomes difficult to identify the actress as she looks beautiful and gorgeous during her college days.

Manisha Koirala shares picture with her BFF's

In the picture, her bunch of friends can be seen happily posing for the camera while a shy Manisha is seen hiding behind her friends. While captioning the adorable throwback classic picture, Manisha defined the valuable bond of friendship that according to her lasts a lifetime if not more. As soon as she shared the picture, scores of her fans were quick enough to drop their valuable comments under the post. One of the users who were curious to know when the picture was clicked, asked, “is it your university life.” Another user who held great respect for the actress commented that he is proud of her as she has crossed all hurdles and achieved fame. A third user commented upon her looks and wrote that she is just unrecognizable because of her hairstyle and minimal looks. Another user chimed and called her “beautiful and charming.”

Sometime back, on July 9 Manisha Koirala shared an image from her first film Pheri Bhetaula. It was a Nepali film that could not be completed due to some reasons. Koirala was working on the film a year before her Bollywood debut. She is seen dressed in a pink floral salwar suit sitting next to her co-star. Pheri Bhetaula is a 1989 romantic film that featured Manisha Koirala and Prakash Adhikari. Although the film was never completed, she was signed on for another Nepali project which was set to be Mother India's remake but even that project never took off. Manisha went on to make her Bollywood debut with Saudagar in 1991.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala made her OTT platform debut with Maska in March 2020. The film featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Prit Kamani, Shirley Sethia, and Nikita Dutta. It revolved around an aspiring actor who wants to turn his back on his family's long-standing business to make it big in the entertainment industry. She was earlier seen in Prassthanam as Saroj Pratap Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Ali Fazal. She was also seen essaying the character of Nargis Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in 2018. As for her upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy's directorial venture 99 songs. The film revolves around a struggling singer and his journey of self-discovery.

