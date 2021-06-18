Manisha Koirala To Play Tabu's Character In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Remake: Report

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake is ready to go on floors as Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan have teamed to present the Hindi adaptation of the massive Telugu blockbuster. The movie will star Kartik Aaryan and he will be reportedly reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for the same. Now, it has been reported that the makers have roped in Manisha Koirala to play the role of Tabu from the original for the remake. Read ahead to know more about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake cast.

Manisha Koirala to play Tabu's role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

Ekta and Rohit have teamed up for the first time for this upcoming movie. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Kriti Sanon has been finalized to play Pooja Hegde's part from the original. However, the makers were dilly-dallying about whom to approach to play the role of Kartik’s mother in the movie and initially the team wanted to retain Tabu in the remake as well. Later, they changed their mind as Kartik and Tabu have already done a film together which is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and so they wanted to look out for another actor.

That’s when the team roped in Manish Koirala. The source further shared that Manisha “will step into Tabu’s shoes from the original for the remake” and she will be playing the role of Kartik’s mother in the film. The team has also locked her modalities and the film is expected to roll on the floors this year itself and will be eyeing a festive release date in 2022.

More about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a 2020 comedy-drama film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. The story of the film revolves around a boy who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. However, when he learns of his real value, he decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to. The film received positive reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3 out of 10.

