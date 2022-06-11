Composer and singer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija tied the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on May 6 in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by close family members and friends of the family. Post their wedding, several family members and other guests who were a part of Khatija's big day had been constantly sharing glimpses of the nuptials on their social media handles.

Now, as Khatija's grand wedding reception was recently held on June 10, keeping up with the trajectory, actor Manisha Koirala and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh who were in attendance at the couple's wedding reception bash took to their respective social media spaces and shared some unseen glimpses of the reception party. Along with sharing the pictures, they wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

Manisha Koirala and Yo Yo Honey Singh share pics from AR Rahman's daughter's reception

On Saturday, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with some unseen pictures from Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai. The photo featured AR Rahman, his daughter, and her husband along with Koirala. All of them posed for a happy pic together dressed in traditional attires.

Sharing the pictures, Koirala expressed her joy in attending the reception and revealed that it is one of her 'lovely memmories' from Chennai. She wrote in the caption, "A.R.Rehman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai !! God bless the newly wed 🙏🏻💐❤️ @arrahman"

Bollywood Singer Honey Singh was also among the few celebrities who graced the reception party of A R Rahman's daughter. On Saturday, the Love Dose singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures wherein he is seen posing with the newlyweds and Rahman's family. Along with the photos, Honey Singh penned a sweet note congratulating the couple. He wrote, "Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !! @arrameen @arrahman".

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets married

Earlier, Rahman took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet family picture from his daughter’s wedding ceremony in which he can be seen posing with his wife, kids, and the newly-wed couple. For the wedding, the Kun Faya Kun singer opted for a shimmery maroon-coloured sherwani while his daughter and son-in-law stunned in white outfits.

In the caption, Rahman extended his blessings to the newlywed couple and penned a note of gratitude in advance for all the wishes and blessings coming their way. The caption read, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."

