In an exclusive interview, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit spoke to Republic after the director of "The Kashmir Files" Vivek Agnihotri announced his new project: "The Delhi File". Speculating that the movie will be on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, both of them said that it will uncover the truth about the riots.

'It was not a riot, it was a carnage': Sirsa

Speaking to Republic about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, Manjinder Sirsa said, "These were not riots, it’s in fact a carnage." On Vivek Agnihotri's new project, he said, "I have been requesting him through Twitter to take this project." He further added that "the 1984 riots was a huge state-sponsored conspiracy. They did a genocide of one community to satisfy their ego," he said.

When questioned about the possible repercussion of the movie over the issue, Manjinder Sirsa said, "Repercussion happens when somebody does not want to hear the truth. He blamed Congress for the 1984 riots and said, "People will get to know how Rajiv Gandhi did the meetings, how they used the Prime Minister's office, police in the riots... After hearing the real truth people will understand that Gandhi's family members are the biggest terrorists in India."

'Worth welcoming project': Sushil Pandit

Sushil Pandit, a Kashmiri activist while speaking to the Republic on Vivek Agnihotri's announcement of a new project, he said,"It's worth welcoming." When asked about the uncomfortable reactions from Congress leaders to the announcement of 'The Delhi Files", Pandit said, "Because they are interested in the coverup, they never wanted the guilty to be punished." He said that Agnihotri's "The Delhi Files" will uncover the truth just like Tashkent Files and "The Kashmir Files". He said, 'The Tashkent Files also showed the truth. It was the biggest cover-up. Vivek Agnihotri is uncovering the biggest cover-ups."

"Larger public needs to be told about their leaders and what kind of misuse of government machinery, judiciary, media, academia were indulged in (1984)," Pandit said. He further added that he is happy about Agnihotri's new project.

The Delhi Files

After the clutter-breaking, hard-hitting, and successful The Kashmir Files, the director took to Twitter and announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project The Delhi Files. The director who is known to dig out stories of the past while highlighting the atrocities, and injustice, recently announced about beginning his next project. For the unversed, the director announced the project last year in September with a motion poster.

Now, as he hopes on to another story, the director shared a picture from the sets while thanking fans for the immense love and support that they had showered on the previous release. Apart from this, The Tashkent Files director even explained how he reached out to every citizen while spreading awareness about the genocide and injustice that was done to the Kashmiri Hindus in 1990.

“I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”, the post read.