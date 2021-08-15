'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' From Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah' Out Now

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah was recently released for the audience on Amazon Prime. The movie has been receiving positive feedback from critics and audiences alike particularly for Malhotra's performance. The makers of the movie on August 15, dropped a new emotional song titled Mann Bharryaa 2.0.

Shershaah's new song Mann Bharryaa 2.0 released

The song is an emotional song sung by singer B Praak. The music video of the song features an emotional scene of Kiara Advani's character Dimple Cheema mourning the loss of her loved one. The official synopsis of the song given by Sony music read "She sent her heart out with him when he went to the war – what happens when he returns back home, a winner but a martyr? Mann Bharryaa 2.0 is for all those who have loved and lost, especially as a family member of an Indian Army soldier. The soulful song is sung and composed by B Praak with lyrics by Jaani."

More about Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in the Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie also features Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. The movie will also mark director Vishnuvardhan's debut in Hindi films.

Sidharth Malhotra pays respect to Cpt. Vikram Batra on Independence Day

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared that he had gone to Delhi to pay respects to Vikram Batra and other soldiers on Independence Day. He wrote "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones… while at war! That’s the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter… I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes… with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he’ll go back to work, it’s lethal… he’s going to fight for his country… until his last breath. But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikram's. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every Sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day.''

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

