'Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi': Shreyas Talpade Unites With Rajpal Yadav For Quirky Comedy

Actors Shreyas Talpade, Kanika Tiwari and Rajpal Yadav are coming together for the family entertainer Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi. The film helmed by Deepak Sisodia is touted to be a mix of comedy, romance, and emotions. The film written by Mahesh Rooniwal is bankrolled by Tinku Quraishi, under his banner, Akki film Productions, and co-produced by Amir Qureshi

Shreyas Talpade shared his thoughts on being part of the film in a press statement and said, “I agreed to do this film because it offered me a role which is extremely relatable with the masses. The need of the hour is to tell stories that entertain the family as a whole and stay with you forever. This is a film you can watch whenever you are feeling low and it will give you a feel-good experience every single time."

Shreyas had announced the exciting news on Instagram with the film’s poster. Featuring him as the groom, he can be seen putting the flower garland in the neck of a dog. The quirky comedy family drama also features Stree fame actor Aakash Dabhade in a key role. “ये शादी…थोडी अलग है. (this marriage is slightly different). Get ready for the most unusual wedding of the year! #MannuAurMunniKiShaadi Revealing the first look of my, next film. Poora Paarivarik Manoranjan...Full Paisa Vasool!”

Director Deepak Sisodia revealed that the film Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi is one that promises a good mix of comedy, romance, emotions, and also a twist in the tale. Deepak elaborates, “I always wanted to debut with a family entertainer which didn’t have double meaning jokes which is a rare occurrence in Bollywood today. I believe laughter is the best gift you can give the audience and Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi has it in abundance. The film will make you laugh and cry at the same time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, for the unversed, Shreyas Talpade has worked in both theatres and on OTT platforms. He was last seen in the web series Baby Come Naa and Teen Do Paanch. The digital series received a positive response from Talpade's fans. He said that in the wake of the pandemic, the theatre was taken online.

Image: Instagram/@ShreyasTalpade27/Rajpalofficial: