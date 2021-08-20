Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni Bag 'Best Actors' Award At IFFM For 'The Family Man'

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's latest The Family Man season 2 made it big at the recent edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The web series' lead actors- Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni bagged the Best Actors award for their stunning performances in the renewed season of the hit web show. The latest edition of the IFFM was conducted digitally. Read on to know more.

The Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni win Best Actors Award

On Friday, August 20, the organisers of the Melbourne film festival conducted a virtual ceremony, wherein several winners were announced. Bajpayee bagged the award for Best Actor (Male) in the web series, The Family Man, while Samantha Akkineni won the Best Actor (Female) award. Both the actors took to their official Twitter handles and expressed their happiness on the same.

Akkineni took to the micro-blogging site and retweeted a post by IFFM. She wrote, "Thankyou so much for this award…this is truly truly special .. Thankyou @rajndk for all the faith and the support .. '#Raji.'" On her Instagram handle, she wrote, "I am so so grateful... Thankyouuu @rajanddk for being able to see beyond the 'cute girl' image that many couldn't look past... as an actor I dreamed of being given such an opportunity... the chance to play a layered and intense role."

"'#Raji' forced me to dig deep... and I am beyond happy today to receive a certificate of approval for the performance," she concluded.

Bajpayee is also extremely happy on receiving the honour at IFFM. During his acceptance speech at the virtual ceremony of the film festival, he said, "Thank you to the jury members. Thank you to the whole team of 'The Family Man' for playing an instrumental role in making this show happen." The actor reposted a tweet by the official IFFM team and thanked them. Other actors such as Vidya Balan and Surya have also bagged Best Actor in Feature awards for their flick, Sherni and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.

The Family Man is an action thriller web series that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The plot revolves around a middle-class man who is secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Along with Bajpayee and Akkineni, the web series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Its first season was released in 2018.

