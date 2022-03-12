Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for ‘Gulmohar’

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has commenced shooting for his next film “Gulmohar”. The movie is being directed by Rahul V Chittella, known for his 2016 anthology "Shor Se Shuruaat”. Fox Star Studios is backing the project.

Details about the plot are under wraps. In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor said he is excited to start the work on his next.

“Gulmohar Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!!wish us luck!! @Foxstarstudio @rahulchittella #sharmilatagore @surajsharmagram @simranrishibagga @kaveriseth @utsavijhamusic @talatazizofficial @eeshitnarain,” he wrote alongside a picture of the clapboard.

Besides Bajpayee, the film will also star veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and “Life of Pi” fame Suraj Sharma. PTI KKP SHD SHD

