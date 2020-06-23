Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Against Child Trafficking: "put All Will & Force In Place To Stop"

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke against child trafficking, condemning it as he tried to raise awareness about it. The actor raised his concerns over increasing child marriage amid that have reportedly increased amid Coronavirus pandemic. Manoj Bajpayee’s tweet about the same has been going viral on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee raises voice against child trafficking

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry who is well regarded for his acting skills. The actor is also deemed as someone who speaks on social issues and pressing problems. He uses his popularity to throw light over issues that need people’s attention and presents his opinion in the right light.

The actor recently tweeted in response to Nikkhil Advani’s tweet and generated a buzz on social media. Nikkhil Advani has raised concerns over the increasing number of child marriages amid lockdown. The Batla House producer said that young girls are being sold for families to survive.

Manoj Bajpayee, in response to Nikkhil Advani’s tweet, said that child trafficking was a blot on the society. He further said that each individual must come together as a society and show a willingness to stop child trafficking. Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee said that as a society, people need to put all force in place to stop the trafficking of children immediately.

Child trafficking not only a menace but it is also a blot on the society.we as a society should put all our will and force in place to stop it immediately. https://t.co/OF9R4DH5Bo — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 23, 2020

Fan reactions

Seeing the tweets, several fans thanked the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor for throwing light on the issue. Several other fans appreciated them and asked him to continue raising his voice against child trafficking. Check out the tweets below.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Mrs Serial Killer. Released on Netflix, the crime thriller film was written and directed by Shrirish Kunder. The movie starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

Manoj Bajpayee would be seen next in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is an upcoming family comedy film. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and Subhash Chandra. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Roy, and Neha Pendse.

