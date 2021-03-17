Manoj Bajpayee: 'I Was Infected With COVID Because Someone Else Didn't Follow Protocol'

Manoj Bajpayee, while conversing with the media personnel during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, titled "Silence... Can You Hear It?", spoke at length about his COVID-19 diagnosis and cited the reasons for the same. During the event, Bajpayee, 51, said that he contracted the virus because someone else didn't care as much about the safety protocols that were supposed to be followed on set. While on the topic, Bajpayee even revealed that the filming process can be seamless, provided everybody is adhering to the prescribed safety protocols. On the subject of the guidelines, Manoj Bajpayee did admit that they can come with a sense of limiting oneself, but one must be aware and be accepting of the new truth of the world.

While touching upon the same, he said that, "I am quarantined because of being infected by the coronavirus. I was infected because someone else was not following the rule,”. To which, during the aforementioned trailer launch, he added that "There are no issues if COVID-19 protocols are followed. The production house made sure that everyone followed the COVID-19 protocol. There is a limitation (with the new normal) but we have to get used to it. We could complete the film only because we followed the protocol. Of course, it takes time to adjust. Sanitisers and masks have become part of our life. But we have to continue working.”

About Manoj Bajpayee's COVID-19 Diagnosis:

Manoj Bajpayee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 12, 2021. In a statement released by the members of his team, the officials communicated that the actor contracted the pathogen after the director of his upcoming film Despatched, Kanu Behl, who also tested positive for the novel pathogen shortly after. The statement even revealed that Manoj Bajpayee came in contact with the strain while on set, and due to the same, the production process of the feature has been halted.

What is Manoj Bajpayee up to right now?

As far as his professional commitments from the past and present are concerned, he was last seen in an Amazon Prime Original show which opened to majorly positive views, sparking rumours and the subsequent announcement of the second season of the same. Post the success of the show in question, the actor released a teaser of his upcoming film known as Silence... Can You Hear It?, which is a ZEE5 original film that will also mark the comeback of Prachi Desai. Manoj Bajpayee's latest film, Can You Hear It?, is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that also stars Arjun Mathur, who gained fame and recognition for the portrayal of an upstanding wedding planner in a popular series on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the latest addition to the list of Manoj Bajpayee's movies can be found below.

SILENCE Trailer:

