Manoj Bajpayee Marks 21 Yrs Of Zubeidaa With Throwback Pic Featuring Karisma Kapoor; See

With a handful of promising projects in his kitty, Manoj Bajpayee is definitely one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood industry. The Family Man actor leaves no stones unturned to impress his audience with his brilliant acting skills. Currently, he is busy filming for his back to back projects. In a span of a few years, Manoj Bajpayee had carved a niche for himself in the industry. He proved his acting mettle with each of his releases and has come a long way to the fame he claims today. Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to his Instagram handle and travelled down memory lane and reminisced the memories during one of his old films Zubeidaa. The actor shared a collage on his Instagram story as the film, which had him share screen alongside Karisma Kapoor, clocked 21 years on Wednesday.

Manoj Bajpayee posted a story marking 21 years of his film Zubeidaa

The Dial 100 actor shared a collage featuring throwback images that were shared by one of his fan pages. The fan page wrote-"21 years of Zubeidaa." Referring to Manoj Bajpayee's character from the film, the fan page further added-"Hey Victor(heart emoji)."Praising the film they wrote- "A historical masterpiece which was simply outstanding".

Manoj Bajpayee re-shared the post as a story, here take a look-

More about Zubeidaa

Zubeidaa is a 2001 Indian musical drama film helmed by Shyam Benegal and penned by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. A.R.Rahman has crooned the background score and soundtrack for the movie. The plot of Zubeidaa revolves around an aspiring Muslim actress who marries a Sikh prince and becomes his second wife. Her strange relationship with her husband and her inner demons lead her to a decision that has fatal consequences for all of them. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee is playing the role of Maharaja Vijayendra Singh aka Victor.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has successfully concluded filming Raam Reddy’s yet-untitled project as well as investigative thriller Despatch directed by Kanu Behl. He also reunited with the Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey for another project which stars Konkona Sensharma in the lead role. He is currently one of the busiest actors with many projects in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram@bajpayee.manoj, PTI