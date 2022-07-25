Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey Reunite For Discovery+ Docu-series 'Secrets Of The Kohinoor'

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to return as narrator for the upcoming discovery+ docu-series "Secrets of the Kohinoor", backed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

The show marks their second collaboration in the 'Secrets' franchise following "Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century" (2021).

"Secrets of the Kohinoor", which aims to chronicle the timeless story of the famed diamond, will stream on discovery+ from August 4.

Pandey said he is "extremely delighted" to collaborate with the OTT platform and Bajpayee once again.

"Manoj's extraordinary storytelling expertise makes him the most suitable choice to narrate the journey of the infamous Kohinoor that most of us have heard about but have never been able to call our own. I am certain that this historical ride will fascinate viewers across the globe," the filmmaker said in a statement on Monday.

"Secrets of the Kohinoor" is produced by Pandey's Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath.

Pandey has directed Bajpayee in acclaimed films such as "Special 26" and "Aiyaary".

IMAGE: Facebook/NeerajPandey/PTI