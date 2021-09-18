Manoj Bajpayee flew to Delhi last week to be with his ill father. Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, was recently hospitalised in Delhi after a health crisis, according to reports. The actor, who was in Kerala filming a project, raced to the Capital to be at his ailing father's side this week. A source had informed, "Manoj's father's condition is quite critical. After learning about his father's health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala," as quoted by filmibeat.com.

When inquired about his father’s health Manoj said, “The ailments are all related to old age. He is stable one day unstable the next. We can only wait and watch,” quoted Spotboye.

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his father, RK Bajpayee's health

Manoj also discussed the futility of all objectives in the end. He stated that Death is the ultimate truth and that all else is irrelevant. He is keeping a close eye on his father's health and hoping for a full recovery. Manoj had rushed from Mumbai to his hometown of Belwa in the Bettiah district of Bihar previously in June. He went to see his ailing father. Manoj was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Manoj stated, “I am very close to both my parents. They named me after their favourite actor Manoj Kumar. My father had to struggle to put my siblings and I through our basic education. From my childhood, I dreamt of being an actor. My father supported me in my dream. That’s how a boy from Bettiah with no connections in the film industry dared to venture into cinema.”

Manoj's relationship with his father

Manoj and his father have a strong relationship. On TV shows, the actor has even mentioned his father's fondness for movies. The actor shared about his father in an interview with ANI. He spoke about how his father used to push him to complete his study before pursuing acting as a career.

“I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave my studies. So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree.”

Manoj is well-known for his part in the television series The Family Man. Three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards have been bestowed upon Manoj. For his services to art, he received India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2019. In Ram Gopal Varma's crime movie Satya, he plays criminal Bhiku Mhatre. Bajpayee starred as Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/ Manoj Bajpayee)