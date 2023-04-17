Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Drinking 'too Much' Alcohol On First International Flight

Manoj Bajpayee recently recalled drinking too much alcohol while he was on a return flight from Paris. The actor said during a recent conversation that he felt ill-equipped to handle certain situations when he went abroad. Speaking about his tryst with drinking, Manoj said that he drank relentlessly on the Paris flight after coming to know that the alcohol was free.

The Family Man actor was in a conversation with Curly Tales. During the interview, the actor spoke about going to France for a play and said that it was the first time he had boarded an international flight. He said that he initially did not partake in drinking, as he thought he would have to pay and didn’t have money. However, he found out after landing in Paris that the alcohol was served for free, recalled Bajpayee. The Bollywood star revealed that during his return flight, he consumed so much alcohol drinks that he fell unconscious.

“So after going there I found out that they serve it (alcohol) for free,” said Manoj Bajpayee, adding, “While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious. I drank so much." Manoj also said that he went to Paris for an exchange program. The Gulmohar actor also spoke about going through a hilarious incident while he tried to eat using chopsticks.

Manoj Bajpayee on using chopsticks

Manoj said that after he landed in Paris, he made his way to a party where several people were using chopsticks to eat food. However, every time he would try to pick up food, it would fall down. Fortunately, a woman walked up to him from the other side of the table, lifted a fork and handed it to him. Manoj recalled that she told him he could also opt for the fork. She consoled him by telling him not to worry, as eating using chopsticks needs practice.