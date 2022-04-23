Manoj Bajpayee Reflects B'wood Journey On Birthday, Says 'wish No One Gets Into My Shoes'

From Satya to Gangs of Wasseypur, versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee's unmatchable legacy has been a gift to Indian cinema. The actor who has worked in over 70 films during his career spanning almost three decades, is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Saturday. On his special day, the actor looked back at his splendid journey in Bollywood and how he learned to live with the rejections he faced.

During his recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reminisced his roller coaster journey in Indian cinema and the long path he had tread over the years. Throwing light on the same he told the leading daily that his life was not a bed of roses and he wishes to pen his life in his autobiography someday which he feels will give a detailed account of his entire career.

Manoj Bajpayee looks back at his journey in Bollywood

The actor confessed that he had to face a lot of ups and downs in his career and he wishes that nobody should ever go through what he has gone through. Manoj shared that he had to struggle for 25 years in the industry to bag this first good role. Despite Satya being a hit, Manoj did not turn into a successful star overnight. In the past, he talked about direct and indirect attacks made on him, in the form of blind items and politics.

The actor has now become a household name, and the credit goes to his stupendous craft and the iconic roles that he has done. An NSD (National School of Drama) alum, the actor started his career in theatre and later stepped into Bollywood to try his luck.

Elucidating about the cut-throat competition in the industry, the actor revealed that looking at the rat race, a person who is trying to come up with loads of self-respect and belief in his dreams will have to face people who might turn into enemies later.

The actor further added that there will be people in the industry who will expect the newcomers to work according to their dreams but in this manner, the actor confessed that he learned to not live their dreams, and in return, she somehow survived 25 years in the industry.

The Family Man actor will be seen next in Rensil D’Silva’s Dial 100, as a police officer whose life is turned upside down when he gets a distress call from a revenge-seeking grieving mother. Apart from him playing a titular role, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar will be out on Zee5 on August 6.

IMAGE: Instagram/bajpayee.manoj