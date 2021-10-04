Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Late Father, Calls Him 'sole Support' In Heartfelt Note

Padmashree actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, Radhakant Bajpayee, left for his heavenly abode on October 3 morning due to prolonged illness. Reportedly, the actor's father was in critical condition for the past few days. The actor’s late father was 83 when he breathed his last in Delhi. The actor, who was in Kerala shooting for his new project, rushed to Delhi immediately to perform his father's last rites, said Manoj Bajpayee's spokesperson, reported news agency PTI. Now after his demise, the actor took to Twitter and thanked all his fans and followers who sent their prayers and love on the sad demise of his father.

The actor expressed his gratitude to the people and wrote, “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all!!” Director Avinash Das confirmed the news of RK Bajpayee's death via Twitter. The director shared a photo of Manoj Bajpayee with his father on the social media platform.

Sharing the photo, Das mentioned Bajpayee's father had passed away, He further remembered the time he spent with RK Bajpayee. He also mentioned how he captured the picture when he met him in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He further wrote, "He was a man of great endurance, who always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man.

As soon as the actor thanked all, several stars from the film fraternity, extended their heartfelt tribute to his father while praying for the family to overcome such a huge loss. Tillotama Shome expressed her grief and wrote, “So so sorry for your loss. Wishing you and your family strength.” Actor Pankaj Tripathi was also among the ones to offer his tribute. Mouni Roy wrote, “So terribly sorry for your loss sir .. my deepest condolences.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee appeared in a number of shows in 2021. The actor recently won the Asian Academy Creative Award under the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man 2. He also won at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his performance in the series. He will next be seen in films like Kurup and Despatch.

IMAGE: Instagram/@guru.nigampandeyofficial