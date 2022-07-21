Manoj Bajpayee Rubbishes Rumours Of Playing A Cop In 'Pushpa 2': ‘Kahan Kahan Se…’

After the first part of actor Allu Arjun's starrer gangster drama, Pushpa received smashing success at the box office, the sequel has created a strong buzz among the fans. As moviegoers eagerly wait for the second part with various new elements added to the same, a rumour started surfacing about actor Manoj Bajpauyee playing a cop in the same.

Several media reports claimed that The Family Man star was approached for a role as a cop. However, soon the actor got to know about such rumours, he addressed the same on Twitter. Manoj reacted to a post by a news outlet rubbishing the claims of him being a part of Pushpa 2 or approached for the same.

Pushpa which was released in 2021, was written and directed by Sukumar while Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media bankrolled the project. The film told the story of its titular character Pushparaj his rise to become a sandalwood smuggler and his personal trauma.

Manoj Bajpayee dismisses reports of being approached for Pushpa 2

Now, as fans are waiting for the sequel, Manoj took to Twitter and reacted to the rumours. While dismissing the same, he wrote, "कहाँ कहाँ से समाचार लातें हैं आप लोग ? (From where do you get this news from?"

The Telugu action drama marked the debut of the noted Malayalam and Tamil actor, Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. In the first part, Faasil was seen playing the role of a corrupt cop, who will lock horns with Allu's lead character in the film's second part Pushpa: The Rule. Other than the second part,m recently, Faasil left fans jumping with excitement after he spilt the beans about the possibility of a third instalment of the film.

Fahadh had told The Cue that director Sukumar initially planned the film as an OTT series with both the first and second parts narrated to him as one project. But now that it has been turned into a movie, the makers might actually explore the possibility of a third part. With Manoj turning down the rumour, it seems that the second part will mark the return of the star cast from the first season who shall leave fans spellbound with their acting.

IMAGE: Facebook/ManojBajpayee//Twitter/AlluArjun