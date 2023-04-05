Manoj Bajpayee Says He Missed Out On Many Films As He Wasn't Considered 'good-looking'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about the Bollywood industry's bias in terms of looks. The actor played the role of Bhiku Mhatre in Satya and was praised for his performance. However, he said that he had to miss out on work despite the film’s success because he wanted to do better roles.

During a recent interview with Mojo Story, the actor also spoke about how he was not cast in films due to his looks. The Family Man actor said that he was told by a popular actress that she didn’t find him to be “good-looking.” He added that “good looks” have pushed the envelope on how “heroes look in our cinema.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that he became picky after the success of Satya. He added that he ended up losing out on several projects. Bajpayee further added that because he would refuse to work with some producers, he made several enemies in the film industry.

Manoj Bajpayee thanks Shyam Benegal

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his gratitude to veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The actor said that he was surprised to have been cast as a prince in Benegal’s Zubeidaa. Upon inquiring the director about his casting choice, Shyam Benegal had given him a striking answer.

"This is where I’m always thankful to Shyam Benegal. He made the decision to cast me in Zubeidaa, and I went to him to ask him, ‘Why are you doing this? Don’t cast me as a prince, I don’t look like a prince.’ And he looked at me, and said, ‘Why do you say that?" Zubeidaa became a big film in the careers of both Manoj Bajpayee and Shyam Benegal. It featured actor Karisma Kapoor as well.

What’s next for Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj is currently slated to appear in Dispatch, which is currently in its post-production phase. The shooting for the project wrapped up last year. He recently appeared in Gulmohar, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. He played the role of Arun Batra in Gulmohar, which also featured Sharmila Tagore.