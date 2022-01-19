Manoj Bajpayee Says He's Extremely Busy Till 2023 End; 'I've Stopped Reading New Scripts'

Manoj Bajpayee is in for a rollercoaster journey till 2023 end, with multiple projects including Abhishek Chaubey's next project, debut director Rahul Chitela's project, among others in the pipeline. The Family Man actor has no time to sit still as many of his projects that ended up getting delayed in 2021 owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have now resumed.

Bajpayee has successfully concluded filming Raam Reddy’s yet-untitled project as well as the investigative thriller Despatch helmed by Kanu Behl. He then hopped on to reunite with his Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey for another project, also starring Konkona Sensharma in the lead role. Glancing through the timeline of events, Manoj Bajpayee stated that he 'doesn't have dates' to squeeze in any more projects.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals he's 'extremely tied up till 2023 end'

According to Mid-Day reports, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor quipped that things will be 'hectic till the end of 2023' as he has to finish all the films he has committed to. Owing to this, Manoj has 'stopped reading new scripts and taking narrations.'

His ongoing project with Abhishek, whose shooting commenced last month has come to a halt due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country. A source stated that the project also stars Sayaji Shinde, M Nassar as well as some other well-known actors from the South film fraternity. The director has informed the unit about resuming the shoot as soon as the cases are brought under control. The actor has about 10 days' work left on the project. He would then hop onto director Rahul Chitela's project.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee's Despatch is set in the world of crime journalism, where the protagonist finds himself embroiled in the dark web of business and crime. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, it will witness a direct-to-OTT release. It also stars Rock On, Ra One fame Shahana Goswami, Rii Sen, Parvati Sehgal among others.

The actor has been widely appreciated for his stint in The Family Man and its second instalment, where he stars as a spy. The latest season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's show saw several new faces including South star Samantha Akkineni.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BAJPAYEE.MANOJ)