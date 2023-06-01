Manoj Bajpayee Shared A Drink With Dacoit Maan Singh While Shooting Reveals Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently treated fans to an intriguing anecdote from the filming of "Bandit Queen." He shared a captivating behind-the-scenes incident that occurred on the film's set. Moreover, he revealed an interesting interaction involving actor Manoj Bajpayee, who portrayed the character of real-life Dacoit Maan Singh in the movie. Shekhar shared a captivating close-up picture of Manoj in his Maan Singh attire, setting the stage for his storytelling.

In the accompanying caption, the director recounted, "While we were filming 'Bandit Queen' in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, we received advice to exercise caution due to the presence of active Dacoit gangs and groups in the area. Manoj was portraying Maan Singh, who was still at large and actively involved in illicit activities. We even heard rumors that he was operating in the very area where we were filming." Shekhar's revelation adds an element of real-life intensity to the film's production, highlighting the immersive and authentic approach taken during the creation of "Bandit Queen."

"What an adventure, what an experience"

The director recalled how the real Maan Singh came to their shooting location and got drunk with Manoj Bajpayee. “One night the real Maan Sing slipped into our sets at night and wanted to meet the man playing him. Apparently the real Maan Singh and Manoj got drunk together and what actually passed between them .. only Manoj can tell you. But, what an adventure, what an experience for an actor, playing a real live Dacoit being hunted by the police .. being confronted by the Dacoit himself,” penned Shekhar.

He further described the incident as “adventures of filmmaking” and lauded the actor for his journey from his first film to now. He added, “The adventures of film making .. when making movies was a true life adventure .. I miss those days .. I miss the excitement of uncertainty. And by the way .. Bandit Queen was Manoj Bajpayee’s first film .. and how he has become one of the best actors we have on screen today.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s recent release

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Bandaa has been streaming on Zee5 since May 23. In the film, the actor portrays the character of a lawyer who takes up a challenging case against a powerful spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting a young girl. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the movie also features Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija in pivotal roles, further adding depth and significance to the narrative. The film delves into the complexities of the legal battle and explores the themes of justice, power, and the fight against exploitation.