Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartfelt Note Ahead Of 'Family Man 2' Release: 'So The Day Is Here'

Hours before the release of the second season of the action thriller web series 'Family Man', Manoj Bajpayee thanked the whole cast and crew. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the protagonist of the show shared a heartfelt note, in which he expressed his gratitude to all those associated with the show for working tirelessly amid the pandemic, going through personal losses, and sufferings.

Manoj Bajpayee shares a heartfelt note ahead of the release of 'Family Man' season 2

"Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, 'The Family Man' season 2 has proved to be our most challenging yet," he wrote alongside the poster of the show. He added, "These are difficult times for all of us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times. "

Pointing out that for him and everyone around staying positive and optimistic had possibly been the hardest, he took a moment to thank the audience for their constant support in these times."The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure) that we have received from every one of you," he wrote and went on to thank the crew. "Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew, and Prime Video team who have persevered through it all," he concluded while reminding everyone that season 2 of the show drops at the intervening night of June 3- 4.

'The Family Man' Season 2

The hit Hindi web series 'The Family Man' starring Manoj Bajpayee will see the protagonist return as Srikant Tiwari in the sequel, along with Priyamani and Samantha in pivotal roles is directed by Raj & DK. The show's trailer which was released a few days back shows Samantha as a Sri Lankan woman, who presumably essays the role of an LTTE member and someone with links to Pakistan and other terrorist outfits.

Pertinently, the second season of The Family Man was supposed to be hit home screens earlier this year. However, a major controversy surrounding Tandav forced Amazon Prime to stay the release of the web series and review its contents before announcing the new release date. As per reports, the new release date i.e. June 4 was announced only after the contents were deemed to be 'safe'. Reports have also suggested that almost no scene or aspect of the original show shot had to be edited except for some minor tweaks following the controversy that broke out.

(Credit- FamilyMan/Amazon/Instagram/PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.