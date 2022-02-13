Manoj Bajpayee Shares Throwback Picture From His 'Theatre Days'; Recalls Old Memories

The stars of Bollywood have had different kinds of journeys before they made it big in the industry. Some were launched by their family members, some tried their hand at modelling, a few got lucky to be approached by casting agents and some earned popularity through a YouTube video or participation in a reality show. Many of these artists might have not acted before achieving success as an actor, and then there were those who worked in plays for years before achieving success.

One such actor to become a star after learning on the job through plays was Manoj Bajpayee. The actor recently went back in time to recall memories from that era recently on social media. He shared a throwback picture to express his fond memories from his theatre days.

Manoj Bajpayee remembers theatre days

Manoj took to his Instagram stories to share with his followers a moment from his theatre days. It was a post that he re-shared from his fan club. In the photo, the National Award-winning actor was dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans and was flanked by two colleagues, while the other actors, including children sat on a swing. The Gangs of Wasseypur star captioned the post as 'Theatre Days'.

Manoj Bajpayee's rise to fame

Not many perhaps would have imagined that this actor would go on to win multiple National Awards, and earn popularity in his career. Manoj's most recent National Award came last year, when he bagged the Best Actor for his performance in the film Bhonsle.

The 52-year-old thus added to his previous National Awards, for the film Satya in Best Supporting Actor category and a jury award from National Award for the film Pinjar. Manoj had a busy 2021 and is working on numerous projects at the moment.

The actor fetched praises for his work in the series The Family Man 2, which was hugely popular last year. Silence... Can You Hear It? and Dial 100 were the other films he starred in. Secrets Of Sinauli and a segment in Ray were the other movies/series he was involved with. Another film he worked on last year was Despatch. Manoj is now working on Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey's next film, said to be a dark comedy.