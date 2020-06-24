Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Bhonsle' To Have A World Premiere

Manoj Bajpayee’s periodic drama, Bhonsle is finally having its World Premiere. The movie will be made available on Sony LIV from June 26, 2020, onwards. Read ahead to know more about the film here-

Also Read | Sushant's Death: Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee Fume At Veteran Journalist's 'truth Series'

About Bhonsle’s World Premiere

Bhonsle is a 2018 periodic drama movie that is penned and directed by Devashish Makhija. The movie casts Manoj Bajpayee, (who is also the co-producer), Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Virat Vaibhav, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajendra Sisadkar, Kailash Waghmare, Neetu Pande, and Shrikant Yadav as lead characters.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement of the World Premiere. The caption of his post read, “#bhonsle by @riya.kulkarni

2 Bhonsle kaka with the director #devashishmakhija”.

Aso Read | 'Bhonsle' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee' Never-seen Before Avatar As Retired Cop Looks Promising

During an interview with an online entertainment portal, Devashish Makhija explained that he started to write the script of Bhonsle in 2011 and completed it in 2015, but was having a tough time finding producers. In 2016, Devashish Makhija directed a short movie named Taandav that starred Manoj Bajpayee. The short movie was about a head constable who breaks out into a dance to deal with the strains of his life. While filming of the short movie, the writer reportedly told Manoj Bajpayee that he made the short film because he was not able to make Bhonsle.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Touched His Feet During 'Sonchiriya' Shoot

Devashish Makhija revealed in another interview with a daily that the purpose of the short film was to show the world that a movie about a havaldar (constable) could also be very interesting. Talking about Bhonsle, the director mentioned in the same interview that he told Manoj Bajpayee that he took inspiration for Bhonsale's mannerisms from his father who had become "something else" after Makhija left for Mumbai from his hometown Kolkata.

The script of Bhonsale was selected by the National Film Development Corporation of India for their event, Film Bazaar in 2016. Reportedly, it was then that Manoj Bajpayee decided to become a part of the project.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Against Child Trafficking: "put All Will & Force In Place To Stop"

The first look of the movie was launched at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Bhonsle was premiered in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the 2018 Busan International Film Festival and was also screened in the non-competitive India Story section at the MAMI Film Festival, the 2018 Dharamshala International Film Festival, the 2019 International Film Festival Rotterdam, the Bengaluru International Film Festival and the Singapore South Asian movie festival. It won the Best Screenplay and Best Director Award at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona. Bhonsle will have its World Premiere as it will be releasing on Sony LIV on 26 June 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.