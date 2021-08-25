Manoj Bajpayee Sues KRK For Criminal Defamation, Lawyer Says Tweet 'ruined Reputation'

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation suit against actor-turned-film-critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK on Tuesday. The Family Man actor filed a criminal defamation charge under IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation) against Kamaal Rashid Khan in an Indore court on 24 August, for allegedly posting a disparaging tweet about him, his lawyer informed.

Manoj Bajpayee records his statement in court

According to Bajpayee's lawyer, Paresh S Joshi, he has urged the court to file a criminal defamation prosecution in the matter. The tweet in question was made by Khan on 26 July and, according to Joshi, it defamed the 52-year-old actor and ruined his reputation among fans. Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, his lawyer added.

KRK's demeaning tweet on Bajpayee

Calling Bajpayee 'Ganjedi' (a marijuana addict), KRK said that he doesn't watch web series. Here's what he wrote:

I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone. https://t.co/MBQTyevI0L — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2021

This is not the first time that KRK is facing backlash from Bollywood actors. A few months ago Bollywood superstar Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint against him. On social media, Kamaal Khan has been vocal about his thoughts on the court battle. Salman launched a defamation suit against KRK after the premiere of his latest film Radhe. While KRK claims the complaint is the result of his evaluation of the film, Salman's legal team claims the defamation case is about personal attacks, namely statements KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

More about Manoj Bajpayee's work

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee recently got the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021 for his role in The Family Man 2 web series.

The Family Man 2, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, won two awards at the festival, with the second going to Samantha Akkineni. Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas, and child performers Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha make up the cast.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @KamaalKhan/Twitter/PTI)