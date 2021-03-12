Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For COVID-19; 'Despatched' Movie's Shooting Halted

Manoj Bajpayee, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a statement released by the members of his team, the officials communicated that the actor contracted the pathogen after the director of his upcoming film Despatched, Kanu Behl, who also tested positive for the novel pathogen. The statement even revealed that Manoj Bajpayee came in contact with the strain while on set, and due to the same, the production process of the feature has been halted.

In a bid to provide details regarding Manoj Bajpayee's health update, the team, through the aforementioned statement revealed that he is in self-quarantine, taking the required doses of prescribed medicines, and is recovering well while taking all the safety precautions necessary. The final parts of the statement in question see the team withing the actor well and hoping for his speedy recovery. Manoj Bajpayee's health update will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the official sources.

Manoj Bajpayee Tests COVID-19 positive:

The official statement in itself reads, "The finest actor of Indian cinema, Mr. Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director infected him with it. The shoot has been stopped and it will resume in a couple of months. Manoj was shooting for Despatch the film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. He is on medication and is recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery." READ | What time does Paradise PD release on Netflix? Here's all about the animated show

What is Manoj Bajpayee up to right now?

As far as his professional commitments from the past, present and are concerned, he was last seen in an Amazon Prime Original show which opened to majorly positive views, sparking rumours and the subsequent announcement of the second season of the same. Post the success of the show in question, the actor released a teaser of his upcoming film known as SILENCE, which is a ZEE5 original film that will also mark the comeback of Prachi Desai.

Shortly before contracting the virus, as mentioned above, the actor was busy filming his parts for Kanu Behl's Despatched. Despatched is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will explore the world of crime journalism and the various ups and downs that a crime news reporter has to face as a member of the media.

More about Despatched:

Manoj Bajpayee's Despatched will be filmed in two of the most well-known metropolitan regions of the country, namely Mumbai and Delhi in addition to London. The same was shared by Pinkvilla through an article dated February 5, 2021, hours after the announcement was made. The announcement that was made by Manoj Bajpayee through an Instagram post can be found below.