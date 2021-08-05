Manoj Bajpayee To Host Special Episode Of 'Crime Patrol Satark'; Calls The Show Eye-opener

Rensil D'Silva's Dial 100 is creating major buzz among the netizens as it is gearing up to release soon on Friday, August 6 on OTT platform ZEE5. Ramping up its promotions, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen anchoring special episodes of the long-running reality crime drama series Crime Patrol. Check out what the Family Man actor has to say about hosting the show.

Manoj Bajpayee to anchor Crime Patrol Satark episodes

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television released multiple teasers of the 52-year-old actor hosting three special episodes of the show. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the senior actor opened up about joining the crime reality series stating that crime is not only an engaging genre but also serves as an eye-opener to the viewers. Talking about the show, the actor stated that he was happy to associate with the long-running series and host three episodes of Crime Patrol Satark.

He went on to talk about how his forthcoming crime-thriller movie Dial 100, describing it as 'a race against time kind of a thriller', helped him to host the series. He informed the fans that he would be portraying the role of a Senior Inspector at Emergency Police Control Room named Nikhil Sood. Hinting at his character, Bajpayee revealed that his character's sense of urgency and quick-wittedness to identify the 'tell-tale signs of a criminal activity unfolding' helped him to host the Sony show.

More on Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100

Known to play pensive characters in his ventures, Manoj Bajpayee is set to play a cop named Nikhil Sood being targeted by a vengeful mother, portrayed by Neena Gupta. The mother will seek revenge for the wrongful death of his daughter by kidnapping Nikhil Sood's wife, played by Sakshi Tanwar. The trailer of the movie was met with a positive response with many anticipating Neena Gupta's new dark avatar in the series.

Produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Films India along with Siddharth P.Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, Ungli fame Rensil D'Silva helmed the dark thriller. Sharing the trailer with his fans, Bajpayee wrote, 'Ek din mein kya kuch khone aur bhugatne waala hai Nikhil Sood?'.

