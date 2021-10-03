Manoj Bajpayee's Father RK Bajpayee Passes Away At 83 Due To Prolonged Illness

Padmashree actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, Radhakant Bajpayee, passed away on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021, due to prolonged illness. Reportedly, the actor's father was in critical condition for the past few days. RK Bajpayee was 83 when he breathed his last in Delhi.

She director Avinash Das confirmed the news of RK Bajpayee's death via Twitter. The director shared a photo of Manoj Bajpayee with his father on the social media platform. Sharing the photo, Das mentioned Bajpayee's father had passed away, He further remembered the time he spent with RK Bajpayee. He also mentioned how he captured the picture when he met him in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He further wrote, "He was a man of great endurance, who always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man." Das also prayed for RK Bajpayee and his soul. Several Twitter users reacted to Das' tweet and paid condolence to Manoj Bajpayee's family.

Reportedly Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for his upcoming project for the past few days. Learning about his father's degraded condition, the actor immediately halted the shoot to rush to the national capital. After Manoj Bajpayee moved to Delhi, he did not give any health updates about his father.

Manoj Bajpayee shares an anecdote about his father

Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed his father always wanted him not to leave his studies. In a recent interview with ANI, Bajpayee shared why he completed his studies before pursuing an acting career. The actor had said, "I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave my studies." "So, I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow manage to complete the course and take a degree," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee appeared in a number of shows in 2021. The actor recently won the Asian Academy Creative Award under the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man 2. He also won at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his performance in the series.

Image: Twitter/@bajpayeemanoj