Manoj Kumar Is Well And Celebrating With Family As He Turns 83 Today, Informs Nephew

A lot of fans had expressed concern regarding actor Manoj Kumar’s health. The veteran actor, Manoj Kumar celebrates his birthday today, that is 24th July. The actor turns 83 years old. On his birthday, his producer nephew, Manish Goswami gave a health update about the veteran actor.

Goswami reportedly told a leading media website that the actor is doing well and is "just having a slip disc problem”. Every year, the actor's family gets together on his big day, and this year also it will happen the same. Another good news is that one of Manoj Kumar’s most popular and landmark films, Purab Aur Paschim also clocks 50 years of its release in 2020.

Manoj Kumar is remembered for his versatile performances in movies like 'Hariyali Aur Raasta', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', 'Himalaya Ki God Mein', 'Do Badan', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Shaheed' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan'. The actor was first seen on the big screen with his debut film, Fashion in 1957. Manoj Kumar was popularly named as “Bharat Kumar”, as he was fondly famous for his portrayals in patriotic drama. Kumar also featured in some iconic romantic hits like 'Honeymoon', 'Apna Banake Dekho', 'Naqli Nawab', 'Do Badan', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Sajan' and 'Sawan Ki Ghata'.

And after these romantic films, the star shifted his focus to movies with a patriotic theme and opted for a film like "Shaheed", a film that was based on the life of Bhagat Singh. Manoj Kumar was counted among the favourite actors, who made his directorial debut with "Upkaar". This film was said to be inspired by the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's widespread slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kissan’.

Manoj Kumar's other movies that explore the idea of patriotism include "Purab Aur Paschim", "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" and "Kranti". These were really very special films for Manoj Kumar, as in these patriotic film he got a chance to feature along with his idol Dilip Kumar.

Reportedly, Manoj Kumar's acting career witnessed a downfall and declines after his film, "Kranti". He then quit acting after his presence in the 1995 patriotic film "Maidan-E-Jung". Later, he turned director to launch his son, Kunal Goswami. And this film which was directed by Kumar was the 1999 release "Jai Hind" which had a patriotic theme. The film, however, did not do well at the box office.

Manoj Kumar was appreciated for his work many times, and some of his great achievements were, a National Film Award for Upkaar. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. Manoj Kumar, the 83-year-old actor was also bestowed with India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in the year 2015.

