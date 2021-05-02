Manoj Muntashir Apologises For 'unintentional Factual Error' About Shammi Kapoor

Lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir who is set to grace the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, took to Twitter and apologized for a factual mistake he committed on the show. In the upcoming episode, the Baahubali film dialogue writer had commented upon veteran actor Shammi Kapoor and his relationship with his late wife and actor Geeta Baali. Manoj had shared an anecdote about Shammi Kapoor where he used red lipstick instead of vermillion to claim his marital status with Geeta. After talking about the anecdote, Manoj laid emphasis on the fact that Shammi Kapoor never got married after Geeta’s death, but the reality seems to be different.

Manoaja Muantashir apologises

After realizing the fact that the legendary actor tied the knot with Neela Devi Gohil in 1969, four years after Geeta’s death, Manoj apologized for ‘mistake done unintentionally.’ "Feeling sorry for the error," Manoj wrote, “Like all you lovely people out there, I am a die-hard Hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fans do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize for a factual error in today’s Indian idol episode. Shammi Ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji. @SonyTV (sic).”

Manoj during the episode recalled the anecdote about Shammi’s marriage with Geeta and said that this incident also has a special mention in his book ‘Shammi Kapoor: The Game Changer.’ Speaking to the author Rauf Ahmed, Kapoor narrated the incident and said that the two reached the temple at the crack of dawn. Geeta wore crumpled salwar-kameez while the actor was in kurta-pajama. With Hari Valia as the sole witness, the pujari (priest) performed the ceremonial rites and the two took seven pheras of the holy fire and were declared husband and wife. To complete the wedding, Shammi had to apply vermillion on Geeta’s forehead, but since things happened quickly, none could arrange for the vermillion, Later, to proclaim their marital status, Shammi Kapoor used a red lipstick instead of vermillion to apply on Geeta’s forehead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Muntashir has composed songs for Satyamev Jayate 2, the release of which has been postponed. The lyricist had informed about composing another patriotic song for the film after Teri Mitti struck a chord among listeners and gained popularity. The lyricist wrote for the song, he would be uniting with singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

