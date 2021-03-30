Manoj Muntashir Receives Beautiful Holi Gift From Malini Awasthi, Expresses Gratitude

Ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards folk singer Malini Awasthi for presenting him with a gift. Holi celebrations turned special for Muntashir who received a handmade painting from Malini. Hailing the singer for the lovely gesture, the Teri Mitti composer wrote, "Holi is still there for me. Thank you Malini Awasthi for making such a beautiful painting of Lord Krishna."

Manoj Muntashir thanks Malini Awasthi for the Holi gift

The painting depicted a captivating scene of Lord Krishna playing the flute while people gathered in large to witness the melody of his flute. Manoj also thanked social activist Sundeep Bhutoria for sending the beautiful painting. Manoj Muntashir's one of the best creations Teri Mitti from the film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, recently witnessed another feat after it reached 1 billion views on YouTube. On the special occasion, Manoj had shared a post on Twitter while thanking his fans for showering their unconditional love. "You have sown 100 crore tears in the soil of India. Now the soil of this country will continue to produce valour for many centuries to come."

Meanwhile, Kesari is an action-war film starring Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Vikram Kochhar, and Rakesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Anurag Singh and released in 2019. The plot of the film follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi which was a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Manoj Muntashir has been roped in to compose songs for Satyamev Jayate 2. In his post on the micro-blogging site, Manoj informed about composing another patriotic song for the film after Teri Mitti struck a chord among listeners. The lyricist wrote for the song, he would be uniting with singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

(Image credit: Facebook)