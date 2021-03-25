'Manto' Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami On His Desire To Play Characters From Shakespeare's Plays

Bhanu Uday Goswami is currently seen playing the role of D.C.P Ranjan Chittoda in the Hotstar show Rudrakaal, which is directed by Santosh Shetty. Goswami revealed that he would want to play characters from Shakespeare's play at least once in his life. Look at what the Manto actor had to say about his dreams and aspirations.

Bhanu Uday Goswami wants to play characters from famous Shakespeare's plays

While talking about his dreams, Bhanu gave an example of a musician. He said, "if you are a musician you would want to play like different great musician similarly if you are an actor you would want to try playing King Lear, Macbeth, Hamlet, Tughlaq and all these great roles in plays." He mentioned that he is currently enjoying the roles he is playing on the camera. However, when his hunger to be on camera will satiate, he would love to work in plays. He would want to see his interpretation of these roles.

He felt fortunate about working in shows and movies with different genres. "I have had the great fortune of having worked in all genres and I like all genres because every genre presents a very unique challenge," he said. He added that with every genre there's a unique challenge offered to people. He shared, "So I'm excited by the challenge that every genre presents. So I don't have any favourite as such but I like to shift genres and not repeat."

He also spoke about the directors with who he would like to work in future. He mentioned some names like Sujoy Ghosh, Diya Ghosh, Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhanu also stated that he would love to work with Anurag Basu again.

While sharing his views about the OTT boom he said, "This ott boom is the best thing that could have happened for us, especially trained actors. Because on this platform you can genuinely experiment and they are appreciated and accepted as well." Goswami mentioned that there is a lot of pressure on the characters they play. The best thing about OTT platforms according to him is that their success is tied in with the quality of the part.

He added, "And that's what an actor wants as you don't want to be driven by the market forces you just whatever you are doing to be accepted on its merits." He mentioned that this was the best time to become an actor as there is a lot of work available. "It's an absolute boon and I hope it stays. We can just use this platform to create great quality content," he said.

Promo image source: Bhanu Uday Goswami's Instagram