'Manto': Tahir Raj Bhasin Opens Up On Film's 'supersonic' Journey As It Clocks 3 Years

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer biographical drama Manto clocks three years, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up about the movie's 'supersonic' journey, which marked his transition from mainstream commercial cinema. The movie is based on the prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto and starred Bhasin as the 1950's film star, Sunder Shyam Chadha. The Mardaani actor described working with Nawazuddin Siddique (who essayed the eponymous character) as a 'live masterclass' adding that he imbibed the actor's 'timing, sense of humour and humility', as per news agency ANI.

Tahir also revealed his reason to star in Manto his Cannes appearance among the other things. The Nandita Das directorial, which was released on September 21, 2018, was well received by the critics and went on to become India's selection at the 2017 Cannes film festival.

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls his journey in Manto

On the occasion of the film's third anniversary, Bhasin spoke about his Shyam Chadha character, who was closely connected to Manto, as they embarked on 'epic adventures with the backdrop of 50's Bombay cinema'. Mentioning his stint alongside Nawaz's character, he added, "Translating this friendship on-screen meant doing a range of scenes from a brotherly bond to a drastic conflict and a sudden parting of ways. To explore all of these shades with a co-star like Nawaz was a super treat. His timing, sense of humour and humility are things that I imbibed while shooting Manto."

Spliinung insights on the movie's shoot in the villages of Gujarat to the Red Carpet appearance at Cannes within a year, Tahir added, "representing India at Cannes, interacting with the international press and the festival jury for Manto was surreal. To experience this with two of Indian cinema's tycoons Nawaz and Nandita at Cannes, was the icing on the cake."

The actor seemed in awe of Nawaz as he revealed Manto was his chance to work 'shoulder to shoulder' with the icon. "To work with Nawaz was a great challenge and meant diving into the deep end and exploring the many layers in the friendship between the 50's film star Shyam Chaddha and Manto", he said.

On the work front, Tahir will be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Loop Lapeta. He will also be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh by helming Sunil Gavaskar's role in 83.

