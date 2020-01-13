Manushi Chhillar Gives Major Ethnic Wear Inspiration With These Stunning Looks

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year with the movie Prithviraj. She would be featured in a lead role alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor gained recognition after she won the Miss World pageant in 2017. It was after 17 years that an Indian model had won the contest.

Being a model, the actor aces at her style game too, especially ethnic wear. She is also often seen posting pictures and videos of her while working out. She is also known to shell major ethnic wear looks.

Let's take a look at a few of her stunning pictures in traditionals.

The Golden ensemble

Manushi Chhillar donned a golden coloured lehenga for a wedding event. The actor wore a golden thread-work lehenga paired with an embroidered blouse and dupatta. For her makeup, she kept it balanced with black smokey eyes and nude lips. Her look was completed with wavy curls left loose on her shoulders.

The blue hues

For a wedding event, Manushi looked extremely gorgeous in a blue ensemble. The actor wore a ruffled full-flared lehenga with a deep-neck embroidered blouse. She was dolled up with smokey eyes and nude lips. For her hairstyle, she kept it chic with loose wavy curls. Her look was completed with a neck-piece and bangles.

Mirror!Mirror! All over

Manushi Chhillar donned a pink and blue embroidered lehenga for an event. Her lehenga had mirror-work all over and she paired it with an embroidered blouse. Her look was kept elegant and chic with light makeup and a middle-parted bun.

The Indo-western saga

The actor donned a green coloured Indo western outfit for a photoshoot. She wore a green coloured floral skirt and paired it with a golden blouse. Her blouse had golden embroidery with a deep V-neck. Her look was glammed up with bold makeup and a sleek bun.

