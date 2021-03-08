Manushi Chhillar Shares Throwback Pic, Wishes Followers On Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram Story to share her wishes. She reshared a post from Miss World 2017 top 10 finalist Achintya Holte Nilsen, aka Tya Nilsen's Instagram account. Manushi Chillar reshared the picture with three hearts.

In Tya Nilsen's throwback post, Manushi Chhillar can be seen standing with four other contestants on the stage of Miss World 2017. The ladies are surrounded by the other 113 contestants. In her caption, Tya Nilsen called the contestants "beautiful, powerful, kind, inspiring and magnificent". She posted an empowering reminder for all the women and girls in the world that they were "enough". Nilsen won the title of Beauty with a Purpose and the award for the Best Designer.

Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's Instagram story here:

Also Read | Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For All The Females Employees On Women's Day

The times Manushi Chhillar honoured women

Manushi Chhillar shared a throwback image from her recent trip to the Maldives. Her mother Dr. Neelam Chhillar too was featured in the photo. Manushi hugged her mother as they both smiled towards the camera. In her caption, the model called her mother her moon. She shared her experiences about missing her mother in 2020. She wrote that she was grateful for being able to enjoy one vacation with her mother in 2020 amidst her tight schedule.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2021: Best Wishes In English To All Wonder Women Around You

In a throwback IGTV video, Manushi Chhillar shared her experiences about educating women from rural regions about good menstrual hygiene. The video posted on May 28, 2020, marking 'World Menstrual Hygiene Day' highlighted Manushi Chhillar's project titled Project Shakti. Manushi's video focused on the idea of 'God resides where women are worshipped'. In the caption, Manushi wrote about the campaign receiving support from various governments and organisations from all over the world. She concluded saying, "If youth put their mind to something they can change the world".

Also Read | Women's Day Quotes In English: Here Are Quotes From Some Of The Most Powerful Women

On January 2, 2021, Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts on the rising violence against women during the Covid-19 pandemic. She made the video in association with UN Women India. In the video, she spoke about the shadow pandemic (violence against women) that rose because of the ongoing pandemic. She urged her followers to speak up and support women who are facing violence. In the caption, Manushi raised the point of building a "safer environment for women and girls".

Also Read | Russia Imports Millions Of Flowers For Women's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.