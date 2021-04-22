Manushi Chhillar Urges Everyone To 'try A Vegetarian Diet' To Celebrate Earth Day

On the occasion of Earth Day 2021, that is April 22, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took to her social media handle and shared a picture along with a thoughtful caption. Interestingly, in PETA India's cover, shared on the former Miss World's Instagram feed, Manushi is seen sporting a quirky crown, which is made of different vegetables. In her caption, Manushi asserted that being "a vegetarian" was her "personal choice". She further added she has "unlocked the benefits" of being a vegetarian. Meanwhile, the picture read, "Go Vegetarian".

Manushi's request to fans

The 23-year-old actor-model's caption read, "For me, being a vegetarian was a personal choice and I have unlocked its benefits. This #EarthDay, I request everyone to give this diet a try, if they so choose to". She further added that she was featured by PETA India to "highlight how being a vegetarian can be a healthier diet alternative".

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to bag more than 80k double-taps and is still counting. A section of fans went gaga over Manushi's look on the cover while another section of fans agreed with Chhillar's caption. The comments section was flooded with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "I've been vegetarian my all life". One-word compliments such as "queen", "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "stunning", were a common sight in the comments box.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the former MissWorld has stated that being a vegetarian is her "personal choice". In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, ahead of the International Meatless Day 2020, she had talked about opting for the vegetarian diet. She had told the outlet that being a vegetarian would always be a way of life for her because her parents were vegetarians and she had inculcated this through them. While adding that a vegetarian diet made her feel fitter and healthier, she was a "firm believer" of it. She had concluded by saying that a vegetarian diet was an integral part of her life.

In the Miss World pageant in 2017, Manushi represented India from Haryana. She won the crown and became the first to win in 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the prestigious title in 2000. Manushi has been active in many brand campaigns promoting health, wellness and fitness among other avenues.

