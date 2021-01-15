Manushi Chhillar Was "chasing Sunsets" With Mom In Maldives; Shares Pics From The Getaway

Manushi Chhillar recently shared a glimpse of her trip to the Maldives with mother, Neelam Chhillar. On Jan 14, the celebrity took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her mother. Sharing the lovely image on social media, Manushi Chhillar wrote, "Chasing sunsets with my moon". Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's photos with her mother Neelam Chhillar.

Manushi Chhillar shares throwback picture

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar slays in casual look as she chills on her 'Couchella'; Check out photos

In the above Instagram embed, Manushi Chhillar shared a throwback picture with her mother from their vacation in the Maldives. Here, the mother-daughter duo posed on their outdoor couch, with a marvelous sunset and ocean in the backdrop. As seen in the caption, Manushi Chhillar also penned a note bidding her goodbyes to 2020.

The Miss World 2017 wrote, "2020 had its own set of challenges for all of us and being away from mom for months wasn’t the easiest". She further added, "I am grateful that as the year ended, we were able to squeeze in a mini getaway within a hectic shooting schedule". Manushi Chhilar also shared that the Instagram picture she posted with her mother was the best gift 2020 gave her and it's her highlight.

Manushi Chhillar's note for 2020:

#Throwback

“Chasing sunsets with my moon”

2020 had its own set of challenges for all of us and being away from mom for months wasn’t the easiest. I am grateful that as the year ended, we were able to squeeze in a mini getaway within a hectic shooting schedule. This is the best gift 2020 gave me and this picture is my highlight

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar shares picture from Maldives, fans say 'beautiful view with beauty queen'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Manushi Chhillar were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "The perfect mother & daughter duo", while another added, "Truly and any pic with our own mother is the best pic ever after in our life lots of love to you and aunty". A fan comment read as "Cuteness alert.. blissfulness". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar does 'solo cruising' in Maldives, fans say 'killing it!'; see pic

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar goes on a 'Green Mission', asks for gardening tips for terrace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.