Manushi Chhillar's First Instagram Reel Is All About Turning Back Time; Check It Out

Miss World 2017 model Manushi Chillar is all set to dazzle her fans on Instagram as she posted her first Insta Reels video on Thursday., February 25. In the video, she is seen posing for the lens in a creme coloured top and black pants. She wrote, "Turning back in time. #FirstReel". Take a look at her first Instagram Reels video and what fans have commented about it here!

Manushi Chillar makes her acting debut in Prithviraj

The Miss World 2017 winner is now set to become an actor with the release of her upcoming film Prithviraj. According to Koimoi, the actor said she feels lucky to have her film release on the occasion of Diwali this November. Recently, Manushi gave fans a sneak peek of her character Sanyogita on the sets of Prithviraj.

Manushi added that it was a huge responsibility to play the role of Sanyogita. She said that the character was a powerful personality and is based on the qualities of righteousness and one who made the most important decisions of her life. Manushi said she would want to play her character as accurately as possible in the upcoming historical epic directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Her second film is an untitled comedy film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The actor is currently shooting for the project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

More about Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar represented India from Haryana in the Miss World pageant in 2017 and won the crown, becoming the first to win in 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the prestigious title in 2000. Since then, she has been active in many brand campaigns promoting health, wellness and fitness among other avenues. She has supported multiple social causes like World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the HIV/AIDS awareness programme and the Fit India campaign. Chillar also collaborated with UNICEF to raise awareness on the coronavirus pandemic where she urged India's government to provide free sanitary pads for rural women. She is also an active vegan, where PETA named her the 'sexiest Vegan Personality' in 2019 for advocating the health benefits of being vegetarian.

